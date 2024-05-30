Why Digital Textbooks aren’t Helping Students

Textbook prices have almost tripled over the past four decades, turning these books into financial burdens. Moving from print to digital college textbooks was supposed to address the problem. But it seems to create more problems than it was expected to solve.

First of all, textbook prices continue to increase despite digital access. Students need access codes from publishers to access many digital textbooks. So, these books are locked into time-restricted subscriptions. On top of that, these books become inaccessible once the code expires. So, students cannot resell or pass down books to their friends or siblings. And, an access code means you have to pay full price every time you need access to the book.

The problem exaggerates when publishers bundle online homework platforms with textbooks, making things even more expensive for students. On the other hand, instructors prefer their own materials rather than using the textbook’s content. Despite anything, students have to buy the bundle for homework and better grades. In addition, some books included in the bundles don’t fit the needs of students. For example, a mathematics students might be forced to pay for a book on geography.

But publishers are making huge profits from this model, putting students deeper in dept. This problem calls for an immediate solution.

Here is what can be done to control outrageously priced digital textbooks: