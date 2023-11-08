Best Long Audiobooks if You Are a Good Listener

Maybe you are going on a long drive or have lots of listening time and you want to spend it on some good books. No matter what the reason, there are some awesome and intriguing long audiobooks spanning 20+ hours.

So, if you’re looking for some good long audiobooks, we have some perfect recommendations for you. You’re surely going to love them. (And, if I miss something, I invite you to share your recommendation in the comment below.)

Now, let’s explore the list:

The Lake House by Kate Morton (Mystery)

Length: 21.4 Hours

The Lake House is an intriguing and enthralling mystery novel about the mysterious disappearance of an 11-month-old baby, Theo Edevane, during a party in 1933. No one is more affected by the incident than Theo’s teenage sister, Alice, a sixteen-year-old who loves to write stories.

After seventy years, Alice is shown living in London, enjoying her career as a successful novelist. And miles away, Sadie Sparrow, an ambitious young detective in Cornwall, reopens the case. The case brings Sparrow and Alice together, set to reveal shocking truths about Theo’s disappearance decades ago. With huge suspense, this masterful tale of intertwined destinies is surely going to keep you engaged for hours.

East of Eden by John Steinbeck (Fiction, Romance novel)

Length: 25 hours 23 minutes

This American classic novel centers around concepts like determinism, family, love, poverty, wealth, betrayal, abandonment, murder, and more. The story sets in California’s Salinas Valley, following the destinies of two families – the Hamiltons and the Trasks. Generations of both families reenact the fall of Adam and Eve and the rivalry of Cain and Abel.

It by Stephen King, narrated by Stephen Weber (Horror)

Length: 44 hours

Stephen King’s classic #1 New York Times bestseller revolves around seven adults who return to their hometown (Derry, Maine) to face a nightmare they had stumbled upon as teenagers. The nightmare is an evil with a name – It.

As time passed, children grew up and moved to big cities, deeply burying the horror of IT. After twenty-eight years, children are being murdered, tapping into the forgotten terrifying memories in the town. This makes the seven adults reunite and fight the evil once again.

Lonesome Dove by Larry McMurtry (Western fiction)

Length: 36 hours and 11 minutes

Lonesome Dove is an adventurous epic story that will make you laugh out loud and cry unabashed as it walks you through Lonesome Dove, Texas, to Montana on a cattle drive. A group of half-experienced and half-young men are determined to find unpopulated land to start a ranch.

The whole adventure starts when another former Ranger returns from Arkansas with tales about untouched green pastures and mountain wilderness. This lures the herd to go and explore those pastures and wilderness. On their journey, they are destined to battle fierce storms, fast-flowing rivers, and other dangers beyond their imagination.

Middlemarch by George Eliot, narrated by Juliet Stevenson

Length: 35 hours

Middlemarch is an expansive novel filled with subplots and characters, creating a rich tapestry of life in a small English town in around 1830. The novel explores the dynamics of marriage and social class in that time in England.

The beautiful novel follows two main characters named Dorothea Brooke and Dr. Tertius Lydgate. Over time, their stories overlap, creating an intriguing story to keep readers engaged.

Have you got more suggestions? Kindly let us know in the comment below.