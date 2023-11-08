Sharp to unveil new color E-Ink products with IGZO technology at SHARP Technology Day event

Sharp is gearing up to introduce a new line of color e-ink products featuring IGZO technology. The latest announcement from E Ink reveals that Sharp will unveil its cutting-edge color e-paper posters at the SHARP Technology Day event, taking place at the Tokyo International Exhibition Center from November 10 to 12, ITHome stated. This innovative A2-sized e-paper poster incorporates IGZO backplane technology and E Ink Spectra technology, delivering vivid colors with excellent contrast, comparable to high-quality color printing paper.

Chairman Li Zhenghao of E Ink expressed enthusiasm about unveiling the industry’s first color e-paper billboard, combining E Ink Spectra 6 technology and Sharp’s IGZO technology. This groundbreaking innovation promises striking color effects, a sleek design, and zero power consumption in standby mode, making the ePoster an eco-friendly and cost-effective solution.

Alongside the latest ePoster, Sharp will also present an 8-inch color e-paper display featuring IGZO technology, designed for e-book readers and e-note devices. In a collaborative partnership, E Ink and Sharp Display Technology Corporation previously announced plans to develop a new range of e-paper signage, e-readers, and e-note devices. E Ink will utilize Sharp Display Technology’s IGZO (Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide) backplane for manufacturing e-paper modules used in e-book readers and electronic notebooks.