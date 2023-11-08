Bigme introduces new features with latest update

Bigme announced a new upgrade for the InkNote Color+ e-note device. The update brings the version up to INKNOTE_COLOR_P_R_4.3.0_20231107 and introduces several new features, ITHome reported. Here are some of the new features and enhancements that the update includes.

AI-generated images

AI-generated images are a new section added to Bigme Smart Office + ChatGPT functionality. It can quickly generate corresponding images based on textual descriptions using AI.

To use ChatGPT, go to AI Drawing, enter the text description of the image you want, click on Start Creation, and wait for AI to generate the image.

Document translation

The new document translation feature enables the swift translation of documents in txt/docx format, eliminating the hassle and cost associated with manual translation. The feature right now supports the following languages – Chinese, French, Japanese, Russian, German, Korean, and 11 other widely spoken languages. The professional and expert versions involve a fee, offering distinctions in accuracy, authenticity, and other aspects. Users have the flexibility to choose the version that aligns with their requirements and can access the translated results upon completing the payment.

To utilize the document translation functionality, open the application, select the target language and file type, upload the document for translation, choose the preferred translation version (free, professional, expert), and confirm to expedite the translation process.

Quick Note +

Quick Note + has introduced a bunch of new that you will find useful and convenient. Those include layers, canvas, lasso, zoom, and text insertion on the basis of the Quick Note function. You will also have the option to edit saved notes as well.

Layer function will let you create up to 5 independent layers simultaneously. Each of the layers can be edited, deleted, locked, hidden, and moved up or down as the need might be.

Canvas function will let you modify and enlarge the writing space, and enable canvas scaling based on aspect ratio or personalized preferences. It also supports enhancing the creative area for both handwriting and drawing activities.

Lasso function + Copy Paste streamlines the swift re-editing of chosen sections, accommodating diverse actions like movement, rotation, deletion, and more. The feature enables rapid copy-paste functionality within the same interface or across different interfaces.

Zoom function enables zooming into canvas content, adapting to the screen, adjusting to height, fitting to width, and fitting to canvas. This facilitates a comprehensive view and correction of canvas content with ease.

Eraser function incorporates diverse erasing features like track, range, current layer, and all layers, thereby facilitating the efficient modification and removal of undesired content.

Graphic insertion function will let you insert various graphics such as lines, rectangles, triangles, etc.

The text insertion function will let you insert text besides offering various editing operations such as font size, style, italic, bold, alignment, etc.

Clock screensaver

Here you have the option to showcase the current time in screensaver mode. You can customize clock refresh intervals and decide whether or not to include text on the screensaver interface.

The Bigme InkNote Color+ e-note device comes with a 10.3-inch Kaleido 3 color display having 300 PPI and 150 PPI black-and-white and color resolution respectively. It features a 2.3 GHZ quad-core processor along with 6 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage. It also features a pair of 5 MP cameras, one each at the front and rear. The e-note comes powered by a 4000 mAh battery and runs Android 11 out of the box.