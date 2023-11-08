Like-new Kindle Scribe on sale for really cheap

Here is a chance to pick up the Kindle Scribe while being kind to your wallet. This has been made possible thanks to Amazon offering the flagship Kindle at really low prices, the trade-off being that its refurbished units that are being offered. More specifically, it is a Kindle Scribe model with 16 GB of onboard storage that is on sale for $204, including shipping. As 9To5Toys stated, this is the lowest a refurbished Kindle Scribe has ever sold for. Included in the package is the Basic Pen while the 16 GB Kindle Scribe with the Premium Pen can be bought for $234.

Refurbished Scribe units usually sell for $285 for the 16 GB model, with $255 being the lowest it has ever been so far. That makes the current deal a lot more lucrative than ever. Just for comparison, the 16 GB Kindle Scribe in a brand new state will set you back $340, and the lowest it has dived down to is $255.

There is also a 32 GB version of the Kindle Scribe also on sale for $250 while the 64 GB Kindle Scribe can be bought for $264. The deal includes the Premium Pen which forms part of the package for both. Shipping is going to be free too, which means the price shown is also what you pay during the check-out process.

Amazon has stated all of the devices have been subjected to a rigorous testing procedure to ensure they are fully functional and are able to deliver to the optimum every time. The devices have been charged and the software updated to run the latest build.

The Scribe happens to be the biggest device in the Kindle line-up at the moment, one that comes with a 10.2-inch 300 PPI display. It also is the only Kindle that allows for writing, journaling, and sketching with the accompanying pen. This apart, the large display is well-suited for reading e-books, magazines, PDF files, manga, and such. So, if you have been holding back on your purchase of the Kindle Scribe citing pricing issues, you have your chance now. As already stated, prices have never been this low.