Big Tree audiobook to be narrated by Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep

A leading company in the field of children’s publications, education, and media revealed that a world-famous actress – Meryl Streep – with three Academy Awards to her name will lend her voice to the audiobook version of the upcoming title, Big Tree. The book is authored and illustrated by Brian Selznick, who has won the Caldecott Medal and has been named a #1 New York Times bestseller.

“With Big Tree, Brian Selznick has created a profound and lovely book. His quiet message-that even the smallest among us can do something to save the world, and that we’re all connected-is just what’s needed for the moment in which we find ourselves,” said Meryl Streep

Big Tree which is seen as one of the most anticipated books of this year is set to hit the shelves in hardcover, audiobook, and e-book formats on April 4, 2023. The book has also received some rave reviews so far and is seen as one that is the need of the hour in this age of massive deforestation and a book like Big Tree can help create awareness that can help save planet earth.

“From Sophie Zawistowski to Julia Child, from Miranda Priestly to Margaret Thatcher, each character Meryl Streep creates is totally unique and profoundly alive. Listening to her give voice to nearly twenty-five new characters in Big Tree, including the Earth itself, is one of the great thrills of my life and something I can’t wait for everyone to hear,” said Brian Selznick who had earlier won the Caldecott Medal for The Invention of Hugo Cabret.

Lori Benton, President of Scholastic Audio, said, “As with all good stories, Brian Selznick’s Big Tree illuminates and celebrates connections and all the wondrous ways they are formed, with each other, across generations, with nature, and with the wider world. We are beyond delighted to have the incomparable Meryl Streep give voice to this epic story. Bringing these two masters of their craft together will make this an unforgettable listening experience.”

As for Big Tree, it is the story of Louise and Merwin, two brave seedlings who embark on a perilous journey to save the world from destruction. Forced to leave their mother tree due to a devastating fire, they must navigate a treacherous landscape filled with danger at every turn. From hungry dinosaurs to raging volcanoes, the siblings must use their wits and imagination to survive and find a new home.

Big Tree is an epic adventure that transports readers from prehistoric times to the present day. Filled with heart, humor, and hope, this book is sure to captivate readers aged seven and up, reminiscent of beloved classics like Alice in Wonderland and Charlotte’s Web. Printed on sustainably sourced paper certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), Big Tree is an environmentally conscious choice for readers who care about responsible forest management.