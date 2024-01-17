Blackstone Publishing to Launch Blackstone Unlimited

Exciting news from Blackstone Publishing! They introduced Blackstone Unlimited, a cool platform that changes how libraries get audiobooks. It has the biggest collection of audiobooks for both grown-ups and kids, with over 6,500 titles. And they promise to keep adding more!

In today’s busy life, people find audiobooks very easy. Compared to traditional books, audiobooks are flexible and can be enjoyed easily. Audiobooks are a constant source of entertainment, whether doing your chores or going on a long drive.

Library visitors can enjoy awesome books from famous authors like Karin Slaughter, M.C. Beaton, Jeneva Rose, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Donna Leon, and James Clavell. Blackstone Unlimited has the biggest collection of audiobooks for both grown-ups and kids, and you can always get them.

Blackstone started in 1987, and ever since, they’ve been finding innovative and practical ways to make stories more exciting. They’ve got lots of books everyone loves – some even made it to the top of the New York Times Best Sellers list!

They’ve won Grammy awards for their awesome audio productions, and three of their books were on the New York Times Best Books of the Year list. Blackstone is now one of America’s fastest growing and most respected publishing companies.

They’re good at what they do! Now, people at the library can enjoy amazing books from famous authors. They’ve got stories from some famous writers in literature – it’s like a treasure trove of different tales! These include Karin Slaughter, M.C. Beaton, Jeneva Rose, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Donna Leon, and James Clavell.

Blackstone is like a lively and diverse group of people who love telling stories and hearing them. Every month, they add hundreds of new books to their big collection, which already has over 17,000 books! The authors they publish come from various backgrounds, and their books are just as varied.

The new updates have amazing features as well. You can listen to audiobooks instantly at the library without waiting lists or restrictions. This will make your reading experience smooth and enjoyable. Blackstone Unlimited keeps growing its collection, offering a variety of genres and authors, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

This will bring captivating stories to library shelves and digital platforms. The best part? It has one fixed flat rate, making premium audiobooks accessible without straining library budgets. Dive into a world of limitless stories with Blackstone Unlimited!

Blackstone Publishing is teaming up with Lyrasis, a nonprofit group. They ensure everyone can easily access important academic, scientific, and cultural stuff. Together, Blackstone Unlimited will join The Palace Project, a cool library platform and app.

This helps libraries share digital content and services, keeping the library at the heart of the community. So, with this partnership, libraries can get Blackstone Unlimited through The Palace Project for even more book fun! Craig Mears, who sells books at Blackstone Publishing, says this is a big deal for them.

They’re changing how libraries experience audiobooks. He thinks Blackstone Unlimited will make libraries even better. This will be a smooth and affordable way for libraries to have lots of audiobooks available all the time. It’s like upgrading the library’s audiobook collection for everyone who loves to listen!