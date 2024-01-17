Audiobook “Prima Facie” Narrated by Jodie Comer

Jodie Comer, the Emmy-winning star from “Killing Eve,” will read the audiobook for “Prima Facie.” It’s coming out on January 30, and you can also get the book in hardcover or e-book. The audiobook is coming out from Macmillan Audio.

“Prima Facie” hit Broadway on April 23, 2023, at the John Golden Theatre. It is about Tessa Ensler, who is a lawyer who helps men accused of sexual assaults. The story explores a theme about how, in cases of sexual assault, witnesses need really clear evidence. But, things get turned upside down when she becomes the one answering questions in court.

Jodie Comer did an amazing job as Tessa in the solo play and even won a Tony award. Miller also received the Olivier for Best Play. Before it reached Broadway, Comer earned an Olivier Award for her role in London’s West End play.

In the audiobook, you’ll hear Jodie Comer telling the story of Miller’s 288-page novel version of Prima Facie, not the play script. Miller is also writing a movie version, and guess what? Tony winner Cynthia Erivo will be in it. Prima Facie’s inaugural production received acclaim with unanimous 5-star reviews across various platforms.

Miller expressed feelings in an interview,

“I’m absolutely delighted that Jodie Comer is reprising the role of Tessa Ensler in the novel ‘Prima Facie.’ “Her incomparable talent, passion, and conviction were instrumental to making the play a success, and I know she will bring the same dedication to storytelling to bring Tessa to life in the novel.”

Comer mentioned,