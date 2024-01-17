No More Book-Bans Allowed in New Mexico

New Mexico is trying to stop book banning, like some other states. They’re working on a new law called House Bill 123, the Prohibit Library Book Banning Bill. Representative Kathleen Cates and Senator Herald Pope are supporting it.

This law is similar to one in Illinois that connects state funding to how libraries handle book banning. The goal is to ensure that books remain accessible to everyone in libraries. To receive state funding, public libraries in New Mexico must adhere to two important rules.

First, they must adhere to the guidelines included in the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights. Second, they must create or adopt a policy stating they cannot remove books from the library. This is simply because some people disagree with the ideas presented in them.

This includes prohibiting banning books based on gender, race, sexuality, political views, or religious beliefs. The aim is to ensure libraries remain open and inclusive spaces for diverse ideas and perspectives. While New Mexico has faced fewer book bans than some places, it still has some issues.

According to the American Library Association, there was one attempt to limit access to books. Six titles were questioned between January and August of 2023. Also, the Ruidoso School District, Los Alamos Public Library, Las Cruces School District, and Rio Rancho Public Libraries have all dealt with book challenges in the past few months.

This new Rule occurred about ten months after Mass Resistance talked to the Rio Rancho Governing Body. There was also a library board meeting at the Loma Colorado Main Library. They were worried about books that talked about LGBTQIA topics.

The members wanted the books removed but said they weren’t banning them. One of the Mass Resistance members, Michael Jackovich, said the books were “satanic” and “pornographic” at that time. This new law in New Mexico has an interesting part that clarifies things. It gives a specific meaning to the word “ban.”

Some people who want to take away books argue that they’re not banning them, just getting rid of them. However, according to this law, a ban either removes or stops materials from being added to public libraries. According to the rules and guidelines, libraries should have a clear policy.

The Rule states that they can’t ban books or other materials inside the library or library system. It applies to everyone, and libraries won’t lose money from the government if they follow this. It also mentions that people still have the right to speak up if they don’t like something in the library, and the Rule wants to continue that.