Bloodhound Books Partners With Dreamscape

The UK’s Bloodhound Books was acquired in July 2021 by Open Road Integrated Media, helmed by David Steinberger. Now, the USA-based Dreamscape has struck a first-look audiobook agreement with Bloodhound.

The arrangement, coordinated with Hannah Whitaker at the international rights agency Rights People, is expected to produce and publish at least five audiobooks monthly from Bloodhound’s frontlist, starting in April. The audiobooks will receive international audio distribution and sales support.

The British Bloodhound Books outfit reportedly has worked with Dreamscape in the past on several audiobook titles, including The Perfect Marriage by Jeneva Rose, a book reportedly optioned by Picture Perfect Federation for film and television, and Dying To Tell by Keri Beevis.

Betsy Reavley, the founding director at Bloodhound Books, said:

“With a booming audiobook market, this opportunity has come at a fantastic time. Being connected to as many readers and listeners as possible is vital and this arrangement will introduce our books to new audiences.”

“Having worked successfully with Dreamscape on many titles over the years, this new agreement will allow both ebook and audiobook [formats] to be made available to readers simultaneously, which is brilliant news for our talented authors.”

Sean McManus, publisher and president of Dreamscape Media, says:

“By bringing [Bloodhound’s] compelling fiction titles into the realm of audiobooks, we aim to enhance the accessibility and enjoyment of these stories for our diverse audience.”

In addition, McManus’ background includes work with Audible, HarperCollins, and Spotify.

Currently serving as president of the Audio Publishers Association, he was a speaker in October at the 75th-anniversary Frankfurter Buchmesse Publishing Perspectives Forum on a discussion about engaging the “next generation of readers.

In that appearance, he was joined by ESEA Publishing Network’s Maria Garbutt-Lucero and Rebel Girls’ Jes Wolfe, with Frankfurt’s Erin Cox moderating.