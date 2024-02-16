Amazon offering Fire tablets with up to 41% discount

Here is something for anyone who might have been looking for a new tablet device lately. Amazon is currently offering the Fire HD 8 Plus tablet for a flat 41 percent discount, bringing its price down to just $99.98 at the moment. For that amount, you get the Fire HD 8 tablet with 32 gigs of storage and 3 gigs of memory, and a hexa-core processor that Amazon claims is 30 percent faster than its predecessor. The tablet also supports microSD cards of up to 1 TB.

The 12th gen Fire HD 8 tablet which happens to be a 2022 model also comes with an Amazon wireless charging dock that can fully charge the tablet in less than 3 hours. The battery otherwise lasts an entire day or around 13 hours, to be precise. Amazon is also claiming the tablet would fare better than the 2021 Apple iPad Mini in a tumble test, which highlights its superior build quality.

All of this makes the Fire tablet an excellent option for anyone looking for a decent tablet suitable for web browsing, playing games, or watching movies.

If you need something bigger, there is also the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet that is on sale too but is getting a lower 21 percent discount. It also happens to be the latest 2023 model of the tablet that is currently on offer. More specifically, it is the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet and Stylus Pen creativity bundle that is currently available for $124.98, down from its usual price of $174.98.

The tablet comes with 32 gigs of storage (expandable to up to 1 TB via microSD cards) and 3 gigs of memory. Amazon is claiming a 25 percent performance increment for the latest model compared to its predecessor. The accompanying stylus with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity will allow you to take notes, sketch, or just scribble. Also, with 13 hours of battery life, the tablet can be ideal for streaming music, games, and movies, as well as for work and study.