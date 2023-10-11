Bowker collaborates with DeepZen AI to revolutionize audiobook production in the US

Bowker, a key player in bibliographic information management announced it has tied up with DeepZen to introduce its cutting-edge audiobook production service to the US author community. This service leverages advanced technology to craft a listening experience that closely mirrors human speech, setting a new standard for the industry. Tailored specifically for audiobooks and long-form content, the platform integrates artificial intelligence, natural language processing, and next-generation algorithms to create a voice sample that is as close to the human voice as ever.

Beat Barblan, General Manager at Bowker, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “DeepZen’s pioneering digital voice solution for audiobooks is exactly the type of practical resource we strive to provide to our customers. We’re excited about the new opportunities this will provide authors – and we’re confident they will be amazed by the results.”

Utilizing licensed voice replicas of skilled narrators and actors, the platform captures the nuances of the human voice, infusing rhythm, stress, and intonation into written text to produce lifelike speech patterns.

Taylan Kamis, the founder of DeepZen, highlighted the revolutionary nature of their AI Text-to-Speech audiobook production service, emphasizing its ability to transform manuscripts into audiobooks swiftly and cost-effectively without compromising quality. He stated, “DeepZen is a revolutionary new AI Text-to-Speech audiobook production service that will enable Bowker customers to transform manuscripts into audiobooks quickly and cost-effectively, without compromising on quality.”

The platform is designed for user-friendliness, requiring no technical expertise. Authors can effortlessly upload their manuscripts, choose a narrator, and let DeepZen handle the rest. Skilled DeepZen audio editors meticulously control the emotional spectrum in the voice output, delivering a final product that faithfully replicates traditional narration.

Barblan noted the efficiency of DeepZen’s process, stating, “Unlike traditional audio production methods, their process avoids high-priced actors, equipment, and recording studios. DeepZen saves a significant amount of time and expense while maintaining the highest quality standards.” This collaboration marks a significant stride toward making audiobook production fast, easy, and cost-effective for authors in the US.