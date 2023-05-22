British parliament claim 20% VAT on audiobooks unfair and discriminatory

Calls are intensifying for the Government to abolish the 20 percent tax imposed on audiobooks, as campaigners argue that it unfairly impacts individuals with visual impairments, express reported. Prominent charities, influential Conservatives, and key figures in the literary community are urging the Government to grant audiobooks the same zero-VAT status enjoyed by physical books.

Former Minister for Disabled People, Sir Mike Penning, has successfully secured a parliamentary debate on the matter next month. His plea to eliminate the VAT on audiobooks is supported by Sir Graham Brady, Chairman of the influential 1922 Committee of backbench MPs. Presently, 57 MPs have joined forces to demand the removal of the VAT.

Sir Mike, who has dyslexia, expressed disbelief upon learning that individuals with sight loss, dyslexia, and other disabilities are burdened with an additional 20 percent charge on their books. “When I was first contacted by a constituent telling me those with sight loss, dyslexia, and other disabilities are charged 20 percent extra for their books, I could not believe it. Yet it is true,” said Sir Mike.

Sir Graham argued that it is only fair to align audiobooks with printed books, which are exempt from VAT. He highlighted the need to rectify this unfair treatment of those with impaired vision.

Cathy Yelf, Chief Executive of the Macular Society, emphasized the importance of audiobooks as a vital source of entertainment and information for everyone. She emphasized that individuals with sight loss, who often have no alternative but to rely on audiobooks, should not be subjected to financial penalties.

Eleanor Thompson, Head of Policy for the Royal National Institute of Blind People, also called for a change in tax regulations. She deemed it logical to scrap VAT on audiobooks, given the government’s recognition of the significance of reading by exempting physical books and e-books from VAT. Thompson questioned why the same consideration is not extended to blind and partially sighted individuals who rely on audio formats.