Moon Calendar featuring E Ink display depicts the lunar cycle

Here is a Raspberry Pi creation with a truly outwardly appeal. Redditor and maker, Billydent, has crafted an extraordinary moon calendar that allows you to effortlessly track the lunar cycle from the comfort of your living room. Powered by our beloved Raspberry Pi single-board computer (SBC), this unique creation features an energy-saving e-ink display on the top.

As Tom’sHardware reported, Billydent embarked on this project with the intention of creating a one-of-a-kind gift for his wife, just in time for Mother’s Day. The concept for this decorative yet dynamic moon calendar quickly took shape. While initially considering a Raspberry Pi Pico, Billydent ultimately found it easier to work with the Raspberry Pi Zero when it came to outputting images on the e-Ink panel.

The moon calendar runs once a day for a brief period. The Raspberry Pi Zero is programmed to boot in the early morning, requiring no internet connection for updates. Billydent ingeniously programmed the Pi to extract data from a locally stored table, determining the current day and corresponding moon phase.

The Pi Zero is connected to a 5.65-inch Waveshare e-Ink display, capable of rendering up to seven colors. Power is supplied by a PiJuice Zero equipped with a 1200 mAH battery. A rear USB cable facilitates recharging or alternative power sources. Ever meticulous, Billydent even included a battery indicator to signal when power drops below 20 percent.

Billydent painstakingly developed the moon calendar software from scratch using Python. At a pre-determined time, the Raspberry Pi boots, followed by the Python script retrieving the necessary data and moon phase from the table. As an added touch, a random moon-themed quote is selected. All the gathered information is then compiled and displayed on the e-Ink screen before the Pi gracefully shuts down. Thanks to the e-Ink display, the image remains visible without power until the next boot, revealing the formatted image for the upcoming day.

For a closer look at this mesmerizing Raspberry Pi project, head over to the original moon calendar project thread on Reddit, shared by Billydent while all codes can be sourced from Github. You’ll find an abundance of captivating pictures and additional construction details that will leave you truly inspired.