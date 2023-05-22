New Guoyue K3 Color e-note comes with 10.3-inch Kaleido 3 display

Here is a new e-note in town. It is the Guoyue K3 Color and comes with a 10.3-inch E Ink Kaleido 3 display. The display specs should be familiar by now, which includes support for 4096 colors along with 300 PPI resolution in Black and White mode, which drops down to 150 PPI for colored display. The company said the color saturation is enhanced by 30 percent while a microcrystalline etching panel is used to simulate 256 levels of grayscale, something that the company said helps in eliminating ghosting significantly.

Another highlight of the new Guoyue K3 Color e-note is its adoption of the XRapid fast refresh algorithm that results in a refresh rate of 12 frames per second. Then there also is ComfortGaze front light technology onboard which allows for adjustable brightness and color temperature. All of this leads to a reduction in blue light reflection by 60 percent while damage caused by blue light exposure is decreased by 24 percent.

Further, the Guoyue K3 Color comes with its own reading engine, xReader. It supports 5 pen types, 16 handwriting colors, 5 levels of width adjustment, and 4 sharing or export options. Then there are more than 100 note templates available too. Making up the core of the e-note is an octa-core 2.3 GHz chipset that works in tandem with 4 gigs of RAM and 64 gigs of storage, the latter being further expandable to up to 1TB. There are also four integrated microphones as well as dual speakers.

Connectivity options with the Guoyue K3 Color include Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi (2.4G + 5G) while there also is an USB Type-C port onboard for charging and data transfer. The e-note also comes with a fingerprint scanner embedded within the Power button. Running the entire show is Android 11. The bundled pen supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

The Guoyue K3 Color is currently available to buy from the Good e-Reader Store for $500.00.