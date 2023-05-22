Kindle Scribe now convert handwritten notes to text

Kindle Scribe has just rolled out a final firmware update in its first series of ongoing improvements, including the ability to convert handwritten notebooks to text when you export, a lasso select tool, PDF reading improvements, and a new selection of books and titles that support direct on-page writing. The Kindle Scribe is now better than ever, and it is good to see that Amazon is taking their first e-note seriously.

Convert to Text in Export : Easily convert handwritten notebooks to text when you export so that you can edit and share the notebook with friends, family, or colleagues over email. In the Share menu, customers can “Convert to text and quick send” and “Convert to text and email” their standalone notebook as a .txt file. For the latter option, customers can preview, review, and edit their notebook converted to text before sharing over email to up to 5 email addresses.

Lasso Select Tool : The new lasso select tool works anywhere you can write: notebooks, sticky notes, and PDFs uploaded to your Kindle library via Send to Kindle. With the new lasso select tool circle your handwritten text or pen strokes, then you can resize or move your selection within a notebook, sticky note, or PDF. You can also cut, copy, and paste your choice across your notebooks, sticky notes, and PDFs.

PDF Reading Improvements : For PDFs uploaded to your Kindle library through Send to Kindle , including the new Send to Kindle from Microsoft Word (using the "like a printed document" option), on Kindle Scribe, customers can now switch between portrait and landscape view mode, crop margins to increase the font size, and select text to make structured highlights with your finger or pen, add text notes, or look up dictionary definitions, translations, and Wikipedia results.

Write-On Content: Exclusive to Kindle Scribe is a new selection of books and titles supporting direct on-page writing, including guided journals and word games like crosswords and sudokus. These new content options are available on Amazon and in the Kindle Store on your Kindle Scribe device – look for "Write-on Books" in the store or "On-page writing" listed as a supported feature under the Product Details section of the eBook you wish to purchase.

