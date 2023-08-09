Can’t Get Over Oppenheimer? These Five Audiobooks Are a Must Listen

Image credit: slate.com

Loved the interesting plot of the movie Oppenheimer? We have picked five audiobooks that you must listen to get, if not completely similar, but close vibes of the 2023 classic:

Inspiration to the phenomenal movie Oppenheimer itself, American Prometheus, is the biography of the American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer. It covers the life of an eminent figure of the 12th century, who is also called the “father of the atomic bomb,” from his career start to his role in the Cold War.

Narrated by Jeff Cummings and created by Kaia Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, this audiobook is 26 hours and 30 minutes long but totally worth it.

Written by Richard Rhodes and narrated by Holter Graham, the Making of the Atomic Bomb is an absolute cover of one of the most impressive man-made inventions, that is, the atomic bomb.

In this audiobook, you will be able to discover everything starting from how the energy inside the atom was detected to the bomb dropping in Japan. The 37 hours and 16 minutes long audiobook is an absolute treat to the listeners.

War Doctor – Surgery On The Front Line is an incredible audiobook that covers the story of David Nott, a general and vascular surgeon with NHS, who volunteered for 25 years in different war zones, conflicts, and natural disasters. For his utmost bravery, passion, and impulse to help others, Nott is considered the most experienced trauma surgeon worldwide.

In 2015, Nott, along with his wife, launched a foundation to dispense his knowledge and experience among other doctors to treat people who are vulnerable to such dangers. The 10 hours and 55 minutes long audiobook is narrated and written by David Nott himself.

Written by Michihiko Hachiya MD and narrated by Robertson Dean, this duration of 8 hours and 53 minutes of the audiobook features the story of the Hiroshima Communications Hospital’s director late Dr. Michihiko Hachiya and emphasizes his roles/responsibilities during the catastrophic disaster, that is, atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

In the dreadful situation, Dr. Michihiko Hachiya gave his best to the affected people while also recording the story with affection and compassion in his diary. Listeners are likely to witness a foreword by John Dower depicting the diary’s significance after nearly 50 years of the bombing raids.

Sachiko is another outstanding audiobook that covers the struggling story of six-year-old Sachiko Yasui and her battle to survive after the atomic bombings of Nagasaki in 1945. Author Caren Stelson drafts a veracious outline of her journey and the repercussions of the bombings that she had to bear for a long time. The 3 hours 27 minutes long audiobook is narrated by Katherine Fenton and John Chancer.

Listen to these fascinating audiobooks, and we are sure you will love them. With the widespread adoption of podcasts/audiobooks nowadays, it seems like the genre is giving neck-to-neck competition to conventional titles. While we are at it, do you think audiobooks have the potency to entirely replace physical books/e-books in the near future?

