Decorate your home with this e-paper wallpaper?

Image credit: Hackaday

Youtuber Aaron Christophel has launched the E-paper Wall 2.0 after its 1.0 version, according to Hackaday. The incredible technology has evolved to become more efficient and better in terms of different aspects.

Seems like the new version has taken care of everything that was missing in the precedent. In its 1.0 version, the screens were 2.9″. However, in the recent upgrade, users can access a screen of 7.4″ size.

Also, earlier, the bezels made it a little tough to create the image clearly, but thanks to the large screens in the second version, the images are absolutely flawless in this one. As for the displays, they are attached to the plywood back with 3D-printed clips. The 5 x 9 array comes with modules that may cost $47 each on DigiKey.

As for its unique features, Aaron has developed custom firmware and tools that have helped him to program the 45 displays individually. The displays are integrated with ZBS243/SEM9110 8051-based controllers operating at around 1000 MHz. He also has a Ghidra plugin to “reverse-engineer the existing firmware,” according to Hackaday.

With only 64kb of flash onboard, Aron has definitely used a smart compression method to store “complex images” on the display. Additionally, as the screens are integrated with a 3D-printed jig with pogo pins, there’s no need for soldering pins or headers for the flashing. It can be easily done through Arduino and a helpful library Aaron wrote. The central station uses ZigBee to communicate through displays and send image updates.