Captivating audio books bring joy to young readers

A delightful series of VOX audio books is set to enchant young library enthusiasts and their families, providing an engaging literary experience, the website BundaBerg Now reported. Since their introduction in 2015, VOX Books have gained widespread popularity in schools and libraries worldwide. Recognized as a potent tool, these audio-enhanced books play a crucial role in fostering children’s interest in literature, nurturing the reading skills essential for success in both academics and life.

VOX Books makes the journey of learning and literacy development an enjoyable one by seamlessly integrating high-quality picture books with captivating audio recordings, effectively capturing the attention of young readers. The integral VOX reader, permanently affixed to each book, transforms a conventional printed volume into an all-in-one read-along experience.

The simplicity of VOX Books lies in the fact that children can effortlessly listen and read with just the push of a button, eliminating the need for computers, tablets, or CDs. According to Cr John Learmonth, spokesperson for the Bundaberg Regional Council Arts, Culture, and Events portfolio, online books often lack the appeal for younger readers, making the tangible and interactive nature of VOX audio books particularly appealing.

Cr Learmonth emphasized the unique qualities of VOX audio books, stating, “The VOX audio books captivate children by offering an engaging, interactive experience where they can touch and interact with the book while enjoying the story being narrated aloud. The combination of tactile, symbolic, and auditory learning is a huge advantage of the VOX books.”

Families in the Bundaberg region can easily access this literary treasure trove, with over 50 different titles of hard-covered VOX picture books available for loan. Each library card permits the borrowing of one book, and this literary bounty will be accessible at the Bundaberg, Gin Gin, and Childers libraries starting from January 23rd.