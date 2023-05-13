Classic BBC radio Sherlock Holmes adaptations to make Audible debut soon

Embark on a captivating auditory journey with the forthcoming release of “Sherlock Holmes: The Complete BBC Collection.” This extraordinary collection comprises sixty thrilling full-cast adaptations of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic detective tales that were originally aired on BBC Radio 4 from 1989 to 1995. Immerse yourself in the brilliant performances of Clive Merrison and Michael Williams, who brilliantly portray Holmes and Watson throughout the series. Prepare to be enthralled by the talented ensemble cast, including notable guest stars like Brian Blessed, Judi Dench, Maurice Denham, Andrew Sachs, Peter Davison, Robert Glenister, and Harriet Walter.

With a runtime exceeding 48 hours, this comprehensive collection spans all 56 short stories and 4 novels, beginning with A Study in Scarlet and culminating in The Hound of the Baskervilles. Delve deeper into the world of Sherlock Holmes through an exclusive interview with Adrian Conan Doyle, offering unique insights into his father’s enduring legacy. Additionally, as Seenit pointed out, listeners will also have behind-the-scenes revelations from the series’ esteemed head writer, Bert Coules.

Mark your calendars for September 7th, when this extraordinary collection will be available for pre-order on Audible, Amazon’s premier audiobook service. Audible members will relish the added benefit of claiming one free book per month, along with exclusive discounts on subsequent purchases. Prepare to be captivated by this definitive Sherlock Holmes audio experience unlike any other.