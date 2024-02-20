Comics Industry in Audiobook Format: Hit or Fail?

Comics have been an integral part of our childhood. It has consistently been a source of entertainment and it has also evolved to become more fun to read for different types of audience. Now readers are getting indulged in diverse comic varieties, including mangas, with platforms like Piccoma taking the lead.

Comics have also been read by people in different forms. This also includes audiobooks, which make it easy to read and browse through a large volume of content in one go. The best way to justify the rising popularity of comics in audio forms can be easily understood through Everand. Described as the home to e-books, audiobooks, and different forms of reading, Everand is the perfect space for the audience to discover millions of best sellers. It also has a complete dedicated audiobook section for comic-related content. This includes comics like Hellboy: The Lost Army and Comic Book Women: Characters, Creators, and Culture in the Golden Age.

Not only that, Everand is also good for offline listening. It gets updated with the best titles and catalogues, so readers can stay consistent with the comic materials that keep them hooked.

When people hear about comics in audiobook format, they are not in favor of the idea. Why so? That’s because comic books are heavily dependent on visuals. Unlike novels and story books, when we talk about comic books, we expect the characters to be illustrated on the strips. So, experiencing them in audio format can be a little hard to understand.

However, if done correctly, comics in audio format can be an absolute hit. This can be justified by the popularity of comics like Batman Unburied and Marvel’s Squirrel Girl The Unbeatable Radio Show.

Will comics in audio format be a hit? Possibly! Although it depends on the audience, some comics have received good responses from the listeners.

Is it going to be consistent? Only time will tell.