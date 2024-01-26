Dosdoce report unveils robust growth in Spanish-language audio markets

Bilbao-based Dosdoce digital publishing consultancy has released its second edition of the “Map of the Spanish Audio Industry” report, providing a comprehensive overview of the Spanish-language audio markets. The research, conducted between October and December 2023, reveals a remarkable surge, with the audio industry nearly doubling in size, experiencing a staggering 75 percent growth in 2023 compared to the previous year.

Dosdoce, under the leadership of Javier Celaya, remains steadfastly optimistic in its assessment of the Spanish audio industry’s burgeoning landscape.

Key findings from the report include:

Industry Expansion:

The Spanish audio industry ecosystem has seen a substantial increase from 423 entities in 2023 to nearly 750 in 2024, reflecting a remarkable expansion of engaged companies.

The Spanish government’s infusion of an €8 million financial package has played a pivotal role in fostering audio industry growth, aligning with Madrid’s PERTE New Language Economy initiative.

Global Representation:

While Spain continues to be the primary hub, constituting 40.27 percent of industry activity, Latin America has exhibited significant growth, reaching 37 percent of the global landscape with a 30.7 percent surge in the last year. The Hispanic market in the United States has also expanded by 11.3 percent, contributing 15.7 percent to the total entities in the Spanish-language audio industry.

Technological Advancements:

Artificial intelligence has seen a substantial 290.4 percent growth, marking its presence and influence in the Spanish audio industry.

Anticipated Growth:

Celaya predicts a continued global growth rate of approximately 10 percent in the audio-entertainment industry, spanning podcasts, audiobooks, radio, and streaming music. The growth is expected to be driven by revenues from subscription platforms, advertising, branded content, and sponsorships.

Content Consumption Dynamics:

Primary economic sectors driving the industry include sound-content production studios (30.29 percent), media outlets investing in audio (22.10 percent), and audio streaming services in various formats (11.46 percent).

Consumer Impact:

The report underscores the exponential rise in audio content consumption, resulting in a vast catalog of over 100,000 podcasts and 25,000 audiobooks in Spanish, a stark contrast to the limited content available just five years ago.

While Dosdoce’s focus remains on Spanish-language audio markets, the report emphasizes that the metrics and activities noted aren’t exclusively related to audiobooks.

The government funding, initiated in 2023, aims to support podcast pre-production, production, and distribution, acceleration projects, and mentoring, as well as professional events and exhibitions relevant to podcasting.

Dosdoce’s insights into the global audio landscape highlight the diverse growth centers, with Latin America and the Hispanic market in the United States leading the way. Argentina, Mexico, and Colombia showcase notable growth figures in Latin America, while the United Kingdom stands out in European markets as a hub for Spanish-language audio activity.

In terms of consolidation, Dosdoce notes the diversification of content offerings, with podcast-only platforms increasing their presence, audiobook-only platforms receding slightly, and a notable rise in platforms offering a comprehensive range of audio content.

The Dosdoce report positions the Spanish-language audio markets as dynamic, thriving, and poised for continued expansion, contributing significantly to the global audio entertainment landscape. You can have the