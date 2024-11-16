Download Thousand of Free Audiobooks on Stuff Your Earbuds Day

You might have heard about Stuff Your Kindle Day. It is when you get the chance to download thousands of e-books for free. But what about audiobooks? It might not be known to many but there also exists an audiobook version of Stuff Your Kindle Day and it is named Stuff Your Earbuds Day. It is that time of the year when thousands of audiobooks are made available for free.

The annual event is slated to be held on Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 this year. Hosted by romance author Rebecca Hefner, audiobook fans will have the chance to download audiobooks spanning across genres, which can be romance, sci-fi, mystery titles, and so on. During the time that the event is live, you will have the option to download as many audiobooks as you can. What makes the titles unique is that these aren’t available via Audible.

Further, Stuff Your Earbuds Days isn’t a member-only program. Rather, it is open to all and anyone can participate to download the audiobooks. There aren’t any limits to the number of audiobooks you can download. The audiobooks are available via the RomanceAudiobookWorms website where the titles are neatly organized as per their genres. You can then listen to the audiobooks via the app you use.