New e-Paper Display Offers Faster Page Refresh Times, Better Color

Here comes a new e-paper display technology which, as its makers claim, offers significant improvement over the e-paper display that E Ink has to offer. Developed by Guangzhou OED Technologies Inc., the new e-paper display offers almost an all-around improvement over E Ink displays. That includes a better refresh rate and a more diverse color spread, which naturally translate to a better user experience.

The fast-switching electrophoretic material system and high-speed image processing algorithms allow for improved page turn speeds. Further, the new e-paper display uses a color gradation technique for displaying images, which leads to a rich and vibrant color reproduction. The display is of a higher resolution compared to the e-paper display that is based on single-color dot spatial dithering mixing technology.

The superior visual experience is also the result of the use of several ghosting removal technologies. What is unique here is that the technology not only works to eliminate the remnants of the previous display but also predicts the ghosting effect to ensure a more comprehensive elimination of the effect. No wonder the page refresh times, too, have improved to 17 milliseconds, which is twice that of the current industry standard.

“The use of infinite continuous partial refresh technology enables users to enjoy a smooth and comfortable visual experience during rapid browsing and reading, said Chen Yu, founder and general manager of OED Guangzhou OED Technologies Inc.

When it comes to its note-taking ability, the display supports both capacitive and electromagnetic stylus operations. The display will be able to recognize both touch as well as stylus inputs. Also, with the use of dynamic waveform technology, handwriting latency is less than 10 milliseconds.

The company also recently unveiled the Xueyisheng X1 e-note device featuring its latest breakthrough e-paper display. It remains to be seen how the display fares in real life. Stay tuned.