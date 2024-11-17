E Ink Aims to Capitalize on Rising Demand For Color e-Paper Displays

With more manufacturers gradually shifting towards color e-reader devices, demand for the same is ever on the rise. Guess which company has the most to gain from this trend. It’s E Ink of course and the company said they are expecting an even better performance in 2025 than what it has been in 2024, TechNews reported. With more than 200 million e-readers currently in use all over the world, the company is seeing a huge opportunity for growth as consumer preference shifts towards color e-readers.

Also, with more color e-readers getting launched, Kaleido 3 has emerged as the first choice for most manufacturers for fitment onto their devices. It has its own disadvantages – color resolution gets halved to 150 PPI compared to BW resolution of 300 PPI while the white background has a grayish feel to it in comparison to what you have on a monochrome e-paper display – this happens to be the most stable and mature e-paper display technology to have at the moment.

While Gallery 3 is markedly better, the page refresh time is slow. This happens to be one of the most important factors that has led to the display failing to make a mark in the consumer device segment. reMarkable happens to be the only manufacturer to have a mass market device featuring a Gallery 3 display. Even Amazon which was supposed to launch a Kindle variant having a Gallery 3 display eventually opted for the tried and tested Kaleido 3 panel.

Another segment that is expected to see exponential growth is Electronic Shelf Labels or ESL. Demand for ESLs has always been on the rise thanks to the several advantages it comes with. Prime among those is the ability to monitor the ESL from a central computer server which makes it a lot less manpower intensive than paper shelf labels. If President Trump opts for an immigration policy that leads to fewer people migrating to the US, the use of ESL is expected to shift to a higher gear to account for the low availability of labor.

E Ink meanwhile has reported a 35 percent jump in its consolidated revenue in the third quarter of 2024 and operating profit which increased by 24 percent.