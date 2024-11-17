New 2024 Kindle e-Readers to Get Discounted During Black Friday Sale

Black Friday is the next big shopping event to come our way and hectic preparations are already underway at Amazon to make it a grand success. Not surprisingly, almost the entire Kindle range gets discounted during this time of the year. In fact, many put off their purchase of the Kindle devices until Black Friday which is when prices usually are at their lowest.

Things are slightly different this year given that Amazon has launched a whole new range of Kindle devices this year, which also includes a color Kindle – the Kindle Colorsoft – for the first time ever. Amazon has stated their latest generation Kindle device will also be getting discounted during Black Friday but hasn’t revealed the prices yet. It also didn’t reveal which Kindle devices are going to be discounted either.

Amazon however did reveal on its site some of the Kindle devices are going to be discounted by up to 55 percent. That’s less than even half the list price of the Kindle devices. Among the latest Kindle devices that are going to be discounted include the new 2024 Kindle and the new Kindle Paperwhite. However, don’t expect the latest Kindle devices to be discounted anywhere near the 55 percent mark. That likely is going to be for the older model.

That said, it is going to be interesting to see how much the latest Kindle devices are going to be discounted. In any case, several Kindle devices including the latest models have already been discounted as part of Early Black Friday Kindle deals. That includes the new 2024 Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle as well. Maybe the new Kindle basic model too is going to be discounted.

However, don’t expect the Kindle Colorsoft to be discounted. The Colorsoft which was supposed to be the flagship Kindle offering is already plagued with a yellow band issue and Amazon is yet to come up with a fix for the same. The company is already pushing back shipment of the Colorsoft to around Dec. 19-20 in the US or even early next year for some regions.

Stay tuned for the latest Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals on Kindle devices.