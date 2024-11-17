Introducing MomBoard, The Boox Note Air 2 Derivative For Forgetful Parents

Here is a son’s frantic effort to deal with his mother, who is diagnosed with anterograde amnesia and tends to forget things. So what does the son do? He drew upon a simple yet effective plan that the son, Jan Miksovsky, said helped deal with the situation remarkably well.

As BoingBoing revealed, all of it is centred around a BOOX Note Air2 device that has been customized to serve as a display board. Jan Miksovsky said he has been looking for a display that would draw very little power and show something for months without losing any appreciable amount of charge. Jan Miksovsky’s project also required a device with a relatively large display that was easy on the eyes and offered good readability.

Eventually, the device that Jan Miksovsky said fitted his requirements was the BOOX Note Air2. Being a software guy himself helped bring the project to its culmination. He tweaked the Note Air 2 software to function as a display board that would show the messages that his mother needed to be reminded of. His siblings, too, can update things, and the message remains on display until it is replaced with a new message.

Appropriately named the MomBoard, the display is intended to keep the mother informed of the happening concerning her so that she isn’t unduly worried. This is important for somebody who tends to forget things in a period that can be as short as just 5 minutes. While other reminders, such as paper notes, have failed, the Boox Note Air 2 somehow clicked, much to the relief of Jan Miksovsky.

Enthused with the positive response that his project received from his mother, he shared the details on his blog should anyone want to replicate the same for a similar purpose.