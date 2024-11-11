Xueyisheng X1 e-Note Device Features a New E Ink Alternative Display Tech

Here comes a new e-note device named Xueyisheng X1, which offers a 10.3-inch colour e-paper display. However, before you think it’s another E Ink device making its way into an already crowded scene, the e-note is based on an entirely new e-paper display technology that its makers claim offers several advantages over E Ink displays.

Developed by Guangzhou Aoyi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., or just Aoyi, the colour e-paper display uses fast-brushing electrophoretic material, which, together with a high-speed image processing algorithm, ensures ultra-fast page refresh times, ITHome reported. Aoyi claims a page update time of 17 milliseconds, which is twice what current technology will allow.

Apart from faster page refresh times, another unique aspect of the new colour e-paper display is how it displays an image. The company said that is achieved via colour gradation, which leads to markedly better image quality and higher resolution. This makes the display technology much better than what the monochrome dot-image space interval jitter colour mixing technology currently available is capable of.

Automatic afterimage elimination technology and other features similar to the e-note device further aid in fast and clean displays. This technology predicts and eliminates afterimages, leading to sharp and crisp displays. The best thing is that all of this happens in the backend, and the user hardly ever notices it.

Aoyi further stated that the display is compatible with capacitive and EMR handwriting solutions, which support several handwriting display techniques. The handwriting delay is less than 10 milliseconds, thanks to dynamic waveform technology.

As stated, the Xueyisheng X1 has a 10.3-inch e-paper display with 272 PPI B/W and 136 PPI colour resolutions. The 36-level front light with warm and cold temperature controls ensures you can work in ambient lighting conditions. The device is powered by an octa-core 2.3 GHz processor, 4 GB of memory, and 64 GB of storage. The accompanying stylus can be used to jot down notes or sketches.

Coming to the price, the Xueyisheng X1 e-note device costs 2,299 yuan but is offered for 1,999 yuan as part of an introductory offer. It can be ordered via Jong Dong.