TCL 50 PRO NxtPaper Now Available in a Shade of Blue

The TCL 50 PRO NxtPaper is one of the best options if you want the same e-paper-like eye-friendly display qualities with no page lag times or the lack of colour that E Ink displays typically suffer from. Now, the good news here is that the 50 PRO NxtPaper comes in a beautiful shade of Night Shadow Blue. This way, you can choose two colour options for the phone: charcoal gray and night shadow blue.

The rear sports a large circular dial with a triple-lens camera setup and LED flash. The rest of the rear panel sports fine concentric circles around the circular camera module. The company badging is on the bottom left corner, while on the right lies a vertical bar running across the phone’s entire length, which has a brushed look. Overall, it looks nice and refreshing, though not spectacular. That said, looks can be subjective, and everyone is entitled to their views.

Coming to the phone itself, what makes the TCL 50 Pro NxtPaper special is its display which is akin to any LCD or LED display on a conventional smartphone. However, you can invoke the Ink Paper Mode, which makes the display glare-free and soothing to the eyes, similar to what you have on an E-Ink device. Similarly, the Color Paper Mode is perfect for reading comics or manga. This way, you have a smartphone and an e-reader device with the TCL 50 Pro NxtPaper. It can also be as power efficient as E Ink in e-book mode, lasting around 26 days on a single charge.

It otherwise comes with a 6.8-inch display having FHD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. On the other side of it lies an octa-core Dimensity 6300 processor coupled with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage. They keep the lights on a 5,010 mAh battery backed by a 33W charger. The rear camera setup comprises a 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP lens, while a 32 MP shooter is on the front.