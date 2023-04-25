Enjoy the New Slate of Hip Hop Originals by Amazon’s Audible

On the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Audible – Amazon’s audiobooks service announced a new slate of Audible Originals for music lovers. This will start in June and last summer with the latest releases. These new Audible Originals will amplify the innovation, creativity, and great history of the albums, artists, and moments that shaped hip-hop.

The content includes a combination of podcasts and audiobooks focusing on more than 100 women who played important roles in hip-hop. All this will become available in Audible’s dedicated section, ’50 & Forever’.

Here is an overview of the upcoming hip-hop Audible Originals, set to debut in summer 2023:

June 15, 2023 – Snoop Dogg: From the Streets to the Suites

The legendary rapper will take you on a heartfelt and inspirational ride with many songs, such as Nuthin But a G Thang, Drop It Like It’s Hot, and more.

June 15, 2023 – The Epic Story Behind Hip-Hop’s Most Iconic Photograph

You will learn about the epic story behind hip-hop’s iconic photographs. This will inspire many music lovers and adds new knowledge about hip-hop fame.

July 7, 2023 – Yasiin Bey podcast: A Dynamic Career in Communications

With this podcast, Yasiin Bey will take you on a journey of Brooklyn origins, faith, and spirituality. Also, you will know about his creative inspirations and influences.

July 13, 2023 – Gangsta Grillz

If you are a hip hop fan, then DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz Podcast will be a must-listen podcast for you.

August 2023 – Lil’ Kim

Brooklyn-born Grammy Award-winner and iconic female rapper Lil’ Kim, also known as “The Queen Bee,.” She has been a foundational figure in the evolution of hip-hop for over 20 years. Therefore, you won’t want to miss this legendary edition of Words + Music of Lil’ Kim.

August 10, 2023 – Audiobook of 100+ Women

Since 1973, women have been integral to hip-hop. In America, they shifted culture by igniting provocative discussions about identity and Black femininity. This story will entirely cover hip-hop from a woman’s perspective.

August 10, 2023 – Can You Dig It?

Can You Dig It? It will take you on the journey of the historic Hoe Avenue Gang Peace Treaty of 1971 in the South Bronx.

While everything sounds good, it raises questions about the relationship between Audible and Amazon Music (the sister company of Audible). The latter has also ventured into spoken-word programming through podcasts.

Currently, the Audible originals appear to be exclusive for its services, but we can imagine them fitting in well on Amazon Music too. It is assumed that with the investment in hip-hop originals, Audible is poised to become a major player in the audio content space.

