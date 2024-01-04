Isn’t it a wonderful experience to go on a long road trip? With beautiful scenery and open roads, it sure takes all your stress away. But it can get a little boring. We have curated a list of some popular audiobooks. Now you can Enjoy your Next Road Trip with These 7 Awesome Audiobooks.

So, are you ready to embark on an unforgettable storytelling adventure?

The Road Trip by Beth O’Leary

Cruising in a cozy car with some unexpected pals, including an ex, these five Brits are off to a wedding in Scotland – talk about an adventure! With humor, miscommunication, and charm, “The Road Trip” is a second-chance romance that keeps you guessing. Who knew a simple car ride could turn into such an amazing tale?

World Travel by Laurie Woolever and Anthony Bourdain

Explore Anthony Bourdain’s favorite places worldwide with this lively travel guide. Packed with practical tips and anecdotes from those who knew him best, “World Travel” is a must-listen for seasoned adventurers and Bourdain fans.

The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

Hearing Julia Whelan bring a Kristin Hannah tale to life is like a soothing balm for the heart – pure joy! With skill, Whelan captures Elsa’s voice and a cast of Texans, Italian immigrants, and other memorable characters in this Dust Bowl-era journey. “The Four Winds” makes for the ideal companion on a long trip, where the miles will zip by as the story unfolds down the highway.

Driving the Green Book by Alvin Hall

Join award-winning broadcaster Alvin Hall and social justice activist Janée Woods Weber on a road trip through America’s past. Following the historic guide The Negro Motorist Green Book, they journey from Detroit to New Orleans, exploring the challenges Black Americans faced during segregation. “Driving the Green Book” is a moving podcast with powerful stories honoring the courageous Black Americans who fought for equality in a challenging era.

Fairy Tale by Stephen King

Get ready for a long ride with a fresh Stephen King tale, “Fairy Tale,” wonderfully narrated by Seth Numrich. Follow Charlie Reade, a high school student, as a good deed unravels a thrilling adventure, complete with a loyal dog, a mysterious shed, and unexpected secrets. Join Charlie in a surprising battle in this captivating expansion of the King multiverse.

Angela Davis by Angela Davis

Love listening and learning during road trips? Begin with the classic autobiography by Black liberation icon Angela Davis. This audiobook, narrated by herself, covers her early activist years and is an unbeatable way to connect with her timeless wisdom and impactful story.

The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama

Exciting news! Michelle Obama hosts a fantastic Audible Original podcast with guests like Gayle King and David Letterman. Together, they explore important topics before a live and enthusiastic audience. Mrs. Obama shares insightful wisdom and advice, making this podcast a must-listen for inspiration and thought-provoking discussions. Get ready for a dose of positivity!

Whether embarking on a short getaway or a cross-country adventure, our curated selection ensures you have the best road trip companions.

Happy driving, fellas!