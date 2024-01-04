Amazon now offering twice the free pre-release e-book downloads in January

Here is something that many Amazon Prime members might not know. The e-tailer allows members to download a Kindle e-book from a set of pre-release books completely free. There is a new e-book available to download every month. Now, with this being the usual norm, the good news on this front is that Amazon is offering two free e-books this time for Prime members to download.

Among the books that are available to download this month include Almost Surely Dead by Amina Akhtar, The Bad Weather Friend by Dean Koontz, and The County Line by Steve Weddle. As already stated, you can download one of the two titles for free. The free offer doesn’t apply to those who aren’t prime members, though they too can have the same e-books but for $1.99 for every e-book.

The books are slated for launch this February. The prices too are going to revert back to the usual list price. Most of the books featured in First Reads will be available via Kindle Unlimited. So, those who are Kindle Unlimited subscribers can access the particular titles that way. Waiting for the books to be available the following month is also seen as a more wiser option by many as they can read the reviews before downloading the titles.

Meanwhile, you might also be interested in Amazon’s Prime Reading feature which offers unlimited access to a rotating catalog of e-books and audiobooks. There are comics and magazines also included in the mix. Prime Reading also offers a free pre-release e-book every month from the editor’s picks. You can always borrow the titles you want though you can’t keep them.