Here are 6 of the best Audible alternatives

Audible from Amazon may be one of the biggest and the most diverse repertoire of audiobooks out there though the fact is, it isn’t without competition. There are several others in the fray as listed out by Tech Crunch who may have something better to offer depending on your particular needs. So, if you are looking for something different here are a few options that you may consider.

Audiobooks.com

Audiobooks.com provides a subscription at $14.95 per month, granting you one audiobook credit and one VIP book credit. With these credits, you can either purchase any of the 425,000 audiobooks available or opt for a genre club, offering unlimited access to its titles for a month. For instance, by joining the mystery and thriller club, you can enjoy an array of titles without restrictions for 30 days.

If a monthly commitment isn’t your preference, you have the option to buy individual titles. Audiobooks.com sweetens the deal with a 30-day free trial that includes three complimentary audiobooks. Additionally, the service boasts a collection of 10,000 free audiobooks. This makes Audiobooks.com an attractive choice for avid audiobook listeners seeking a fresh and flexible option.

Everand/Scribd

Everand by Scribd proves to be an excellent choice for readers eager to explore multiple audiobooks each month with a willingness to subscribe. Priced at $11.99 per month, the app provides access to a vast library of audiobooks, e-books, and magazines. Notably, the monthly fee encompasses content from Everand, Scribd, and SlideShare. It’s essential to recognize that, akin to streaming a movie on Netflix, accessing a title on the platform does not grant ownership of the audiobook.

Everand extends access to a specific number of titles each month, dependent on your location. The platform supports downloads for offline reading and listening, accommodating access across four devices. For those hesitant to commit but eager to explore, the service offers a 30-day free trial to test the waters.

Libby

Libby stands out as an excellent choice for those on a budget, steering clear of monthly audiobook expenses. The app provides access to a plethora of free audiobooks, e-books, and magazines available through your local library. Notably, Libby allows the inclusion of multiple library cards in the app, broadening your access to an even more extensive array of titles.

However, the drawback is that for sought-after audiobooks, there might be a wait before they become available for loan. You’re granted a generous three-week window with the audiobook, and the app conveniently remembers your stopping point, allowing for future borrowing. While there’s a limit on the number of audiobooks you can borrow simultaneously, it’s a negligible concern given the cost-free access to a variety of titles.

Hoopla

Similar to Libby, Hoopla provides free access to audiobooks, e-books, and magazines, contingent on your library’s affiliation with Hoopla. Going beyond reading materials, the app also features a selection of TV shows and movies. Hoopla incorporates standard audiobook controls such as a sleep timer, bookmarking, and the ability to adjust audio speed. However, like any traditional library, there exists a cap on the number of titles available for borrowing.

It’s important to note that the audiobook collection may not be as extensive as those offered by subscription-based services like Audible or Scribd. Nevertheless, if your library collaborates with Hoopla and a monthly subscription is beyond your budget, the app presents a fantastic alternative.

Spotify

Surprising as it may seem, Spotify makes its way onto this list with a compelling reason. Premium members now receive a generous 15 hours of free audiobook listening each month. Given that many best sellers fall within this time frame, you have the opportunity to enjoy a complimentary audiobook every month. Additionally, Spotify provides the option to individually purchase audiobooks.

For those who subscribe to Spotify Premium and aren’t aiming for an extensive audiobook library or are new to the audiobook scene, taking advantage of this streaming service’s recent offering might be a wise move before exploring dedicated audiobook services. However, if your audiobook plans are limited to one per month, Spotify alone might suffice without the need for another service.

Libro.fm

Libro.fm stands out as a distinctive audiobook app, offering the unique feature of supporting local bookstores with each purchase. Priced at $14.99 per month, the service provides one audiobook credit, and you also have the flexibility to buy audiobooks individually. What sets Libro.fm apart is its commitment to sharing profits with the local bookstore of your choice with each audiobook acquisition, boasting partnerships with over 2,500 bookstores.

The standout feature of Libro.fm lies in its DRM-free audiobooks. This means you’re not confined to using the service’s app; you can download MP3 files and enjoy your audiobooks on any app or device of your preference, with the added benefit of keeping them indefinitely.