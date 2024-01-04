Libraries audiobook and ebook lending grew by 19% in 2023

Overdrive is the most popular company in the world that powers your local libraries’ digital collection of audiobooks and ebooks. Reader demand for ebooks, audiobooks, digital magazines and streaming video drives library lending to grow by 19 percent in 2023. Readers worldwide borrowed 662 million ebooks, audiobooks and digital magazines. This data stems from over 92,000 libraries and schools in 115 countries worldwide.

2023 also marked the award-winning Libby app’s one billionth digital book checkout. Due to the outreach efforts of 22,000 public libraries around the globe, more than 9 million people installed the Libby app in 2023. They became new library users, signalling the continued expansion of library services inside and outside the branch. In addition, bestselling new titles like Spare, Verity, Lessons in Chemistry, Fourth Wing, Libby’s new Notify Me tag feature and the growing popularity of digital magazines fuelled the record digital checkouts.

2023 digital lending records from the OverDrive global network