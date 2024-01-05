Kennedy and Signature Publishing are Now Merging

Kennedy Publishing is pleased to confirm the successful completion of its merger with Signature Publishing. Both entities operate as wholly owned subsidiaries under the umbrella of Claverley Group Limited. This is a dynamic provider of publishing, print, and B2B marketing services catering to an expanding customer base.

Signature Publishing specializes in the publication of magazines with a focus on consumer news, trade, and children’s titles. In January 2023, the Claverley Group acquired Signature Publishing, and as of January 1, 2024, it has integrated into Kennedy Publishing. This merger marks a significant expansion for Kennedy.

Kennedy’s portfolio of best-selling pre-school, primary, and pre-teen magazines expands to encompass 63 titles across the UK and Ireland. Additionally, the influence of Kennedy’s publications extends globally, encompassing territories such as Australia, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.

Founded in 2005, Kennedy Publishing has emerged as a beacon of innovation. Renowned for its thriving portfolio of proprietary magazines and successful collaborations. They have entertainment brands for licensed tit, and the publisher has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence.

Kennedy Publishing is acknowledged for the exceptional quality of its products. It has become a trusted source of educational and entertaining content, reaching over 17 million children annually through printed magazines.

According to a member of Kennedy’s distribution team interviewed by RN, a primary focus will be enhancing the quality of gifts associated with former Signature titles, aiming to boost retail sales. The team is now equipped to provide valuable advice on product range, emphasizing key titles linked to trending shows or movies expected to drive sales.

When questioned about upcoming opportunities, Rowlands mentioned the remarkable success of the primary girls category in the past year. They cited popular titles like Barbie, Gabby’s Dollhouse, and pet-themed publications. Notably, Pink is the top-selling compilation title for girls in the UK.

Dean Barber, the Managing Director of Kennedy Publishing, mentioned, “The merger presents an outstanding chance for us to broaden and enrich our already highly successful portfolio.”