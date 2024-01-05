Xiaomi 7-inch e-reader with Carta 1200 display launched in China

Xiaomi has introduced a new 7-inch e-reader device which is slated to go on sale in China from January 5 onwards. The e-reader comes with an E Ink Carta 1200 display having 300 PPI resolution. The display is also aided by a 32-level warm and cold light feature which ensures you have the most optimum reading experience irrespective of the ambient lighting condition.

An innovative aspect of the e-reader is that it comes with an intelligent refresh mode which can identify whether it is images or texts that are displayed. It then adjusts the refresh mode automatically to ensure a smoother and seamless reading experience. This is designed to not only offer fast page turns but it is going to be cleaner as well with the least chances of ghosting effects.

Coming to its design, the Xiaomi e-reader sports familiar looks in the form of an asymmetrical build. That way, a portion of it is slightly thicker which tapers off to being really thin for the rest of the device. The thicker portion also hosts the physical page turn buttons which does its bit in ensuring a seamless and more immersive reading experience. The e-reader otherwise is extremely light. It comes with a USB-C port at the bottom left while sporting integrated speakers.

Under the hood lies a quad-core RK3566 processor which works in tandem with 2 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The Xiaomi e-reader comes with a 1200 mAh battery built into the device though interestingly, the e-reader is also accompanied by a charging case which too comes integrated with a larger 1950mAh battery. Together, Xiaomi is claiming a battery life of up to 7 weeks comfortably. The e-reader runs Android 11 and is slated to go on sale in the domestic market for 1399 yuan.