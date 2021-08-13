Estonian publishers view Audiobooks as the new growth engine

While a debate on this can stretch to eternity, whether ebooks are going to outshine their printed counterparts, the fact is, traditional paper books continue to pose a tough challenge to their digital counterpart. Also, while the two formats are at it, it is audiobooks that might emerge as the surprise winner. At least, that is what the publishers in Estonia feel is set to unfold in the near future.

Now, as Err reported, Estonia is one country where eBook sale rarely goes beyond the hundred figure mark. There has been a slight uptick in demand for eBooks though that had much to do with the pandemic, when people were forced to remain indoors while bookstores remained shut. The government too pitched in at the time and allowed libraries to expand their repertoire of eBooks.

However, with all of those having eased off a bit, people have gone back to renew their love for the printed stuff. As Tauno Vahter, editor-in-chief of the publishing house Tänapäev envisioned, people aren’t expected to take up reading eBooks in a big way anytime in the foreseeable future; not even for all the benefits that the eBooks have over the traditional printed books.

Interestingly, both the eBook and paper books are considered quite similar in that in both cases, readers have to hold on to something for reading. It is here that audiobooks scores above the rest as people just have to listen to the stories narrated by someone else. This way, they are free to pursue whatever other chores they have at hand, be it housekeeping or driving along the highway.

As it is, audiobooks and podcasting are believed to be the hottest segments worldwide and are the ones that are among the fastest-growing as well. Seems Estonia won’t be missing out on this segment even though they continue to favor printed books.