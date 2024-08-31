From the Wizarding Archive Makes Audible Debut

From the Wizarding Archive which comprises a collection of essays penned by none other than J.K. Rowling herself is now available to listen to via Audible, the website WizardsAndWhatNot reported. Such essays offer an inside view of almost everything related to the fantasy series and are therefore of paramount importance to any die-hard Harry Potter fan. All of the essays used to be hosted at Pottermore. With the site now shut down, Audible is the only source where you can listen to these.

The entire collection is also available in audiobook form which you can purchase outright for $29.99. This should be perfect for those who aren’t Audible subscribers and don’t plan to be one either. On the whole, there are more than 80 essays that form part of the collection. Among those who have narrated the essays include Evanna Lynch who also played the role of Luna Lovegood in several of the Harry Potter movies.

Apart from Rowling, Lynch is also credited with writing the foreword for From the Wizarding Archive. In addition to Lynch, others who have lent their voice to the audiobook narration include Lara Sawalha, Hugh Quarshie, and Finlay Robertson. There is also a sample spanning five minutes which you can listen to for free at Audible before making up your mind about it.

In any case, From the Wizarding Archive is a must-listen for all Harry Potter fans who’d like to have complete info on the magical series.