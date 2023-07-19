Get your daily dose of audiobooks via Audible Daily Deal

Here is your chance to pick up a new audiobook every day and slip into literary nirvana to your heart’s content. While it seems unlikely that anyone would resort to listening to audiobooks that frequently, there is a way to do so just in case you have the time or are strongly addicted to the medium. The best part is that you can source the audiobooks from a credible platform like Audible, and even get them at a discount.

All of the above can be attributed to the Audible Daily Deal package which, as the website DontWasteYourMoney stated, does not even require you to have an active Audible subscription or Prime membership to avail of the audiobooks. There is a new title that is made available via Audible Daily Deal and the discounts offered is usually quite substantial. The topics offered are quite varied too, which can be mystery and thriller one day, to sci-fi, or something else on other days.

You will have to check the Audible Daily Deal site to find out about the day’s deal or you can sign up for e-mail notification as well if you want. This way, the Audible Daily Deal can be perfect to get acquainted with audiobooks if you are new to the format. Also, you will have a nice idea if Audible has the sort of content that suits your preference.

In any case, Audible allows a free trial period of a month or two before they begin charging you for the service. For Prime members who opt to sign up for Audible through July 31, they will have three months trial period, which should be enough to get acquainted with Audible. Apart from having unlimited access to hundreds of thousands of audiobooks, Audible members are also entitled to a credit each month which you can use to have access to premium titles every month.

So, that should be plenty of reasons to get hooked on to Audible.