India Sees a 39% Increase in Audible Paid Member Listening Hours

Audible has spread its roots throughout different countries, and it seems like India is no exception as it has witnessed a fast-growing market for Audible in 2022. The country saw a 39% surge in Audible’s paid member listening hours over 2021.

Speaking about the matter, Shailesh Sawlani (country manager of Audible in India) told in an interview, according to Livemint, how audio listening is still in its initial days. The platform is aiming to diversify its “offerings beyond book adaptations,” so it can attract non-readers as well. They are also gearing up to “find ways to localize in the regional languages,” he said.

The journey of Audible in India started back in 2018. Since then the platform offers both paid and free plans for listeners in multiple languages like Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Urdu.

Besides the monthly trial, Audible allows users one credit per month. However, for Amazon Prime members, users can access two credits for the initial month and then one credit per month thereafter. After buying their favorite title, users can keep the book even if they cancel the plan. The monthly cost for the Audible membership is INR199.

As for the content available on the platform, Sawlani has highlighted the fact that they are focusing on bringing the adaptations of known IPs to bring culturally relevant content in Audible, as per Live Mint. They have been collaborating with leading creators like Dice Media and The Viral Fever to bring content that users are likely to be interested in. With their collaboration, Audible featured several contents, including Adulting: It’s a Jungle Out There, Little Things: Jab Dhruv Met Kavya, and Permanent Roommates (three seasons). The shows have been well received by the audience.

Discussing the genres that are booming, Sawalni said how “genres like non-fiction, or topics such as managing money or startup spaces are doing well.” He also mentioned the popularity of self-development and mythology, “which is evident in Ankur Warikoo’s content or adaptations of Tripathi’s work,” he added. As per the Hindu Business Line, Audible ranks second in the top audiobook apps in India, after PocketFM.