Introducing the audiobook release of King of Nod

Prepare to be captivated by the enchanting tale of King of Nod as it makes its debut in audiobook format. Authored by the acclaimed writer, Scott Fad, this multiple award-winning novel takes listeners on an epic journey through the heart of the Southern Gothic landscape. Now, as Broadwayworld reported, readers can immerse themselves in the rich narrative of King of Nod with the newly released unabridged audiobook edition, available exclusively on Audible.com.

Recently honored with the Grand Prize for Book of the Year by the Historical Fiction Company and hailed as the winner of the Independent Press Award for General Fiction, King of Nod has garnered widespread acclaim for its masterful storytelling and mesmerizing prose.

Set against the backdrop of Sweetpatch Island, South Carolina, in 1971, King of Nod unfolds as a tale of love, betrayal, and redemption in a land steeped in history and haunted by secrets. Protagonist Boo Taylor returns to his hometown after two decades of absence, only to confront the ghosts of his past and the mysteries that shroud his family’s legacy.

With lyrical precision and a keen eye for detail, Scott Fad weaves a narrative that transcends time, blending elements of Southern folklore with poignant reflections on identity, belonging, and the human condition. From its evocative portrayal of the Lowcountry landscape to its richly drawn characters, King of Nod invites readers on an unforgettable journey into the heart of the South.

Praised by critics as “stunning,” “brilliant,” and “sumptuous,” King of Nod has drawn comparisons to literary classics such as Toni Morrison’s “Beloved” and John Steinbeck’s “East of Eden.” With its spellbinding plot twists and haunting atmosphere, this Southern Gothic masterpiece promises to captivate audiences from start to finish.

Embark on a journey of discovery and intrigue with King of Nod – an audiobook experience that will linger in the mind long after the final chapter has been heard.