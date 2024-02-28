Lafayette Public Library expands digital collection, offering readers access to over 400,000 titles

In a bid to enhance the reading experience of its patrons, the Lafayette Public Library is set to revolutionize its digital lending platform. With the introduction of cloudLibrary by Bibliotheca, readers will soon have access to an extensive array of literary treasures, nearly doubling the current collection size, the website Kpel965 reported. This initiative is poised to redefine how readers engage with digital content, offering a diverse selection that includes not only e-books and audiobooks but also comic books, graphic novels, magazines, and newspapers.

As part of the Bayouland E-Library Co-op, the Lafayette Public Library collaborates with 34 libraries across Louisiana, pooling their resources to provide an unparalleled digital library experience. Through this partnership, patrons gain access to a combined inventory, exponentially expanding the range of titles available for borrowing. Participating libraries including Acadia, St. Martin, St. Mary, Iberia, Vermilion, and Opelousas-Eunice are also transitioning to the cloudLibrary platform, ensuring a seamless and unified digital borrowing experience for users statewide.

The transition to cloudLibrary represents a significant leap forward, with an additional 150,000 items being introduced into the collection. Beyond traditional e-books and audiobooks, patrons will have the opportunity to explore Comics Plus and NewsStand, enriching their reading experience with over 25,000 digital comics, graphic novels, manga, and more than 7,500 magazines and newspapers.

Excitement abounds as readers anticipate the prospect of nearly half a million titles available at their fingertips, all accessible for free with a valid library card. The versatility of the cloudLibrary app ensures compatibility across various devices, including Apple and Android smartphones, computers, Kindle Fire, and other e-reader devices. With a single login using their Lafayette Public Library card, patrons can seamlessly navigate through the vast digital collection, fostering a culture of reading that transcends traditional barriers.

For those eager to embark on this digital literary journey, obtaining a library card is a straightforward process, available online free of charge. Once armed with a library card from their local area, readers can unlock a world of literary wonders through the cloudLibrary app.

As the Lafayette Public Library prepares for this transition, users currently utilizing the Libby app are encouraged to take note of important dates. While Libby users can continue placing holds until February 29 and borrow titles until March 5, the service will be discontinued on March 13. During the transition period, no new titles will be purchased on Libby, and certain limitations may apply to holds and loan periods per library card.

In embracing cloudLibrary, the Lafayette Public Library reaffirms its commitment to fostering a vibrant reading community, empowering readers with limitless access to knowledge and imagination. Stay updated on the latest developments by visiting the library’s website and following their social media channels, as the digital landscape of literary exploration continues to evolve.