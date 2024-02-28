CMS takes stand on Parents’ Bill of Rights, discontinues e-book platform for elementary students

In a recent development, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) has bid farewell to an e-book platform utilized by elementary students, citing concerns stemming from a newly enacted North Carolina law. As the website WCNC stated, the platform in question, EPIC, has been a cornerstone in providing access to a rich library of over 40,000 books, audiobooks, and educational videos. Deputy Superintendent Melissa Balknight highlighted that EPIC primarily served kindergarten through second-grade students, offering a plethora of reading materials for independent study.

The decision to sever ties with EPIC arose in January when the Learning & Teaching team flagged potential violations of SB49 within the platform’s content. Despite CMS’s efforts to engage with EPIC regarding the removal of offending materials while preserving access to the rest, no resolution was reached.

SB49, also known as the Parents’ Bill of Rights, imposes strict guidelines prohibiting the teaching of topics related to sexual orientation or gender identity to students in grades K-4. Moreover, it empowers parents with the authority to review all educational materials, ranging from library books to textbooks.

Following consultations with instructional leaders, media coordinators, and legal advisors, CMS made the decisive move to revoke access to EPIC during school hours, effective February 26th. While families have the option to subscribe to EPIC for use outside of school, concerns have been raised about the financial burden this places on some households.

Some CMS teachers lamented the decision, expressing worries about the limitation it imposes on students’ access to diverse literature and valuable educational resources. “We are limiting kids’ access to books and a quality resource that helps teachers and students because not every book can be approved by a parent,” the teacher emphasized.

The decision underscores CMS’s commitment to upholding the principles outlined in the Parents’ Bill of Rights while navigating the complex terrain of educational resources and parental involvement. As discussions continue regarding the impact of such legislation on educational practices, stakeholders remain vigilant in ensuring that students receive a well-rounded and inclusive learning experience.