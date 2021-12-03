JukeBooks audiobook service set for launch in Greece in 2022

The Antenna Group is all set to launch an audiobook service in Greece with Beat technology being the tech partner. Named JukeBooks, the service will go live in early 2022 and will have bestsellers from Greece as well as international authors, The Bestseller reported. Both companies have also tied up with 10 of the biggest publishing houses in Greece for the content all of which is going to be categorized under sections such as self-development, children’s stories, fiction, and so on.

The service will be headed by George Poutos who has more than 12 years of experience in the management of digital products and services with some of the most reputed companies in Greece. While that makes George Poutos a great choice for the post, what is even better is that he has spent five of those years engaged in the digital services sector in the book industry.

The Antenna Group will be contributing with the audio expertise as well as the infrastructure needed for producing the audiobooks. Then there is going to be an expert group comprising of individuals from the book industry who will be taking care of the business. Preference will be given to those with experience in audio recording.

The service will be compatible with both Android and iOS platforms. Though no pricing information is available at the moment, what is known is that there is going to be an all-you-can-eat plan against a fixed monthly fee.

JukeBooks, meanwhile, isn’t going to be the only audiobook service that is slated to start operations in Greece from 2022. There is TapeTales that too will be starting an audiobook service in the country from next year while the likes of Bookvoice and Auvril are just months old in the business.

As for the Antenna Group, it happens to be one of the largest technology, media, and entertainment companies in Greece.