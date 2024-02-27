Libranda and Zebralution ally to expand Spanish-language audiobook market

Libranda-DeMarque, a leading Spanish digital distributor, and Zebralution, a prominent German distribution company, have joined forces to revolutionize the Spanish-language audiobook industry, PublishersWeekly reported. This strategic partnership aims to co-produce, distribute, and market audiobooks in collaboration with Spanish and Latin American publishers, offering them unprecedented opportunities for growth and exposure in the global market.

Under this innovative alliance, Spanish-language publishers will gain access to funding for audiobook production while retaining full licensing rights to their content. Moreover, publishers will have the opportunity to engage in collaborative production processes, leveraging Zebralution’s expertise to develop compelling marketing campaigns and enhance their reach across global digital platforms.

Through the extensive network of channels established by Zebralution and Libranda-DeMarque, publishers will benefit from seamless distribution to a diverse audience of listeners worldwide, maximizing the visibility and accessibility of their audiobook titles.

The timing of this partnership is particularly noteworthy, coinciding with the eve of Madrid’s Audio Day PARIX, a significant event organized by industry luminaries Luis González and Javier Celaya of Dosdoce, hosted at the esteemed Fundación Germán Sánchez Ruipérez. This collaboration underscores the industry’s commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration within the rapidly evolving audiobook landscape.

Libranda’s acquisition by Canadian digital content distributor DeMarque in 2018 has positioned the company as a dynamic force in the digital publishing realm, further strengthening its ability to drive innovation and expand market opportunities for Spanish-language content creators.

As the demand for audiobooks continues to surge globally, fueled by evolving consumer preferences and technological advancements, the partnership between Libranda-DeMarque and Zebralution signifies a significant milestone in the quest to elevate Spanish-language audiobook production and distribution to new heights.