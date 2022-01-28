National Public Library in Saint Vincent launches audiobook service for the visually disabled

The National Public Library in the Caribbean island country of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines announced they have started an audiobook service that will apply to the print disabled, the Searchlight website reported. As per this, those who are visually disabled or have other disability that does not allow them to hold or read a physical book qualify for the audiobook service.

The above has been announced by the Department of Library, Archives, and Documentation Services that further stated this is as per their motto to ensure all citizens of the country have equal access to information. Those who qualify for the service will have to register themselves before using the same. The registration can be done on the library’s Facebook (NPLADSSVG) and Instagram (nationalpubliclibrarysvg) page.