New AuthorVoices.ai platform out to disrupt audiobook production industry

AuthorVoices.ai, a groundbreaking platform developed by Archieboy Holdings, LLC. This innovative platform ushered in a new era of audiobook production, leveraging cutting-edge AI voice generation technology from ElevenLabs, the website BloxDigital reported. With AuthorVoices.ai, authors can now bring their stories to life in a fraction of the time and cost typically associated with traditional narrations.

The platform provides a flexible and cost-effective solution that eliminates the need for binding contracts and monthly bills. Authors can simply purchase credits upfront, enabling them to dictate the pace and budget of their audiobook projects. The platform’s advanced AI software handles all the technical specifications required by leading audiobook retailers, ensuring hassle-free, high-quality audiobook production that meets industry standards without compromising on speed.

Founder Bo Bennett, PhD, expressed his excitement about the platform, stating, “With AuthorVoices.ai, we empower storytellers to narrate their books in their own voice or choose from a range of professionally cloned voices. By streamlining the creation of audiobooks using AI technology, this platform is a game-changer for authors and the publishing industry.”

Bennett further emphasized the democratizing effect of the platform, stating, “The beauty of our platform is that it revolutionizes the audiobook creation process. Authors are no longer constrained by high costs and lengthy production times. They can now tell their stories exactly as they envision.”

AuthorVoices.ai empowers authors to create retail-ready audiobooks in a matter of hours, not months, and at approximately 10 percent of the cost compared to traditional narrators. This significant reduction in time and expenses is set to reshape the landscape of the audiobook industry. For authors who prefer to narrate their own books, AuthorVoices.ai offers a voice-cloning feature. Users can clone and utilize their own voices, adding a genuinely personal touch to their audiobooks.

Bennett’s vision for AuthorVoices.ai arose from his own experience as a narrator of over a dozen books. Recognizing the transformative potential of AI voice technology, he dedicated himself to building a platform that could revolutionize audiobook creation.

“After experiencing the capabilities of this AI technology, I was astounded by its potential. As a narrator myself, I knew right away that this would change everything. I immediately halted all ongoing projects to develop AuthorVoices.ai,” Bennett explained. “It was the missing piece that seamlessly connected this incredible AI voice technology to the streamlined creation of audiobooks.”