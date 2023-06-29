Dark Mode now available on newer Pocketbook e-readers

Dark mode is now available on the Pocketbook Era, Pocketbook InkPad 4 and Pocketbook InkPad Color 2. This feature is now available as part of the new 6.8 firmware update that is available today. The other new features and improvements are new user configurations of the control panel, new filter options in the Notes app, text suggestions feature, and much more. Shortly, many new features and enhancements will be available for other Pocketbook models.

Enjoy eye-friendly reading with the Dark mode

Using Dark mode on your PocketBook can provide more comfort in reading in low-light environments and at nighttime. This feature alters the display settings, presenting white text on a dark background, which does not contrast with the dark surroundings and does not interfere with the eyes. You can also switch the inversion of book illustrations while reading in Dark mode.

Many avid readers have discovered that utilizing Dark mode on their devices helps to ease fatigue in their eyes from looking at a bright screen. Moreover, Dark mode proves highly beneficial for nighttime reading, as it reduces the amount of blue light emitted by the screen, which can contribute to eyestrain and fatigue.

Other improvements that are available with firmware 6.8:

Customize the control panel according to your preferences: from now on, you can add the controls you use most often to the control panel. Get quick access to such controls as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Task Manager, Flight mode, Synchronization, G-Sensor, Lock, Power off, Screenshot, Library Search, and the shortcuts of all applications. Moreover, you can also configure the number of controls in your control panel.

Convenient filtering of notes: manage your notes in the book by separately selecting markers, comments, screenshots, pencil notes, translation notes, and all notes. You can also change the font size in the list of notes in the Notes app and the Reading Program.

Improve your reading and translating experience with Morphological dictionaries. With new firmware, you can download and install morphological dictionaries that will help to bring different forms of words to their basic form. It will significantly simplify their search in dictionaries.

New Text Suggestions feature for quicker and more convenient typing on the screen keyboard.

Faster zoom in PDF and DjVu formatted books for better reading comfort.

The new UI for the firmware update procedure shows all the changes in a clear and precise list. From now on, you can also automatically download the firmware in the background.