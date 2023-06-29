Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet now selling for just half the price

Looking for an affordable Amazon Fire tablet? Now is the perfect opportunity to snag one at an excellent price. Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet (2021) is already a fantastic value at $150, but thanks to an early Prime Day sale, you can grab it for just $75, marking a 50 percent discount. As Engadget reported, this deal is available in Denim, Lavender, and Olive colors. Alternatively, you can opt for a bundle with the Fire TV Stick 4K for $100, saving 50 percent on both devices.

The Fire HD 10 boasts a 10.1-inch full HD (1080p) screen, an octa-core 2 GHz processor, 3 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of expandable storage. While it may not offer all the bells and whistles, it provides a solid experience for web browsing, social media, streaming apps, and even Zoom calls. It’s important to note that the discounted Fire HD 10 comes with “lockscreen ads,” displaying personalized ads on the screensaver during sleep mode and at the bottom of the tablet’s home screen.

One drawback of the Fire HD 10 is the absence of Google apps and a slightly more limited app selection compared to Google’s Play store. However, it still offers essential apps like Netflix, Disney+, Roblox, Zoom, Microsoft apps, and popular social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. Additionally, Amazon’s own suite of apps, including Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Kindle, comes pre-installed.

If you’re also in need of a streaming stick, Amazon has you covered. They are offering a bundle deal that includes the Fire HD 10 tablet and Fire Stick 4K for $100, providing a 50 percent discount on both products. The Fire TV Stick 4K supports Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos sound, enhancing your streaming experience.

To take advantage of these offers, keep in mind that an Amazon Prime membership is required. If you’re not already a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial. Otherwise, the membership costs $14.99 per month. By signing up today, you’ll have access to the deal and all the offers during the full Amazon Prime Day sale, happening from July 11 to 12.