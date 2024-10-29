New Bookfab AI AudioBook Creator Allows for Creating Audiobooks Easily and Quickly

With audiobooks getting ever so popular, it is often hard to get as many audiobooks published using real human voice actors. That has to do with the time and cost involved in producing audiobooks using human voice. AI-based artificial human voice cuts both time and cost to produce new audiobooks.

Take for instance the new ‘Bookfab AI AudioBook Creator’ from DVDFab which will let users to convert text into audio files quickly and easily. As NotebookCheck reported, the advanced software costs $59.99 and will let you choose from 20 different voice samples for the audiobook narration. The software however supports only English and Japanese languages.

The ‘Bookfab AI AudioBook Creator’ supports both 32-bit and 64-bit Windows versions. It is compatible with Windows versions 7, 8, 8.1, 10, and the latest Windows 11. System requirements include 4 GB of memory along with 40 GB of disk space. Another requisite for the smooth running of the software is live internet connection for the conversion of TXT files to MP3 and OPUS format audio files.

The software also efficiently handles difficult words and their pronunciations. Similarly, creators can customize text abbreviations to suit their specific requirements. The software makers further added that creators can fine-tune expressivity, prosody, silence gaps, and speech with each of the 20 voice samples that the software offers. The above applies to both English and Japanese languages that the software supports. Voice clones of real human narrators may be supported in a future version of the software.